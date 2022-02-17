Odigie and the Troy Trojans take on conference foe Appalachian State

Troy Trojans (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-11, 10-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-11, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -4; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Appalachian State and Troy meet on Thursday.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 on their home court. Appalachian State averages 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Trojans are 8-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last matchup 68-53 on Jan. 8. Efe Odigie scored 11 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Delph is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mountaineers. Michael Almonacy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Odigie is scoring 11.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

