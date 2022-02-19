Oakland hosts Northern Kentucky after Moore’s 20-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11, 11-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-9, 11-5 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jalen Moore scored 20 points in Oakland’s 78-74 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-1 in home games. Oakland ranks fourth in the Horizon with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jamal Cain averaging 1.8.

The Norse are 11-6 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon with 14.2 assists per game led by Bryson Langdon averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Norse won the last matchup 87-78 on Feb. 5. Trevon Faulkner scored 26 points to help lead the Norse to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 7.3 points. Cain is averaging 21.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Marques Warrick is shooting 36.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

