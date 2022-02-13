Oakland hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 28-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-12, 7-5 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-8, 10-4 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-12, 7-5 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-8, 10-4 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -8; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 28 points in Detroit Mercy’s 82-69 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-0 at home. Oakland ranks fourth in the Horizon with 14.1 assists per game led by Jalen Moore averaging 8.0.

The Titans are 7-5 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Cain is averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oakland.

Davis is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 23.6 points and five assists. D.J. Harvey is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.