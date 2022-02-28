Oakland faces IUPUI following Cain’s 20-point showing

IUPUI Jaguars (3-25, 1-16 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 12-7 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-25, 1-16 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 12-7 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Jamal Cain scored 20 points in Oakland’s 65-57 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-3 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Cain leads the Golden Grizzlies with 10.2 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-16 in Horizon play. IUPUI averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 78-45 on Dec. 4. Jalen Moore scored 15 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 7.2 points. Cain is averaging 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Oakland.

B.J. Maxwell is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.