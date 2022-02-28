CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Oakland faces IUPUI following…

Oakland faces IUPUI following Cain’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IUPUI Jaguars (3-25, 1-16 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 12-7 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Jamal Cain scored 20 points in Oakland’s 65-57 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-3 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Cain leads the Golden Grizzlies with 10.2 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-16 in Horizon play. IUPUI averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 78-45 on Dec. 4. Jalen Moore scored 15 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 7.2 points. Cain is averaging 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Oakland.

B.J. Maxwell is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up