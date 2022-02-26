CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Oakland defeats Cleveland St. 65-57

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:17 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain and Micah Parrish scored 20 points apiece as Oakland got past Cleveland State 65-57 on Saturday. Parrish also had eight rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 16 points for Oakland (19-11, 12-7 Horizon League).

Torrey Patton had 15 points for the Vikings (19-9, 15-6). Deante Johnson added 15 points and 14 rebounds. D’Moi Hodge had six rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Oakland defeated Cleveland State 70-65 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

