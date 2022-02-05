Nugent leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Howard after 23-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-9, 2-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-10, 2-3 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-9, 2-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-10, 2-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Howard Bison after Donchevell Nugent scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 79-72 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Bison have gone 3-3 at home. Howard is 1-6 in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 2-3 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 8.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.