Nowell leads Kansas State against Oklahoma State after 21-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 5-8 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Markquis Nowell scored 21 points in Kansas State’s 78-73 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys are 8-5 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 6-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 8.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 71-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with 22 points, and Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.5 points for the Cowboys. Keylan Boone is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Nowell is averaging 12 points, five assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Pack is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

