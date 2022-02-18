OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Notre Dame-Wake Forest headlines ACC’s weekend schedule

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 3:27 AM

Notre Dame’s trip to Wake Forest headlines the weekend’s slate of games in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Fighting Irish are tied with No. 9 Duke atop the league standings. The Demon Deacons are chasing an NCAA Tournament bid. The week ahead includes critical games for North Carolina in its hopes of securing an NCAA bid, while Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma tries to keep the Hokies rolling. On the women’s side, there are six AP Top 25 teams chasing the top four seeds for the ACC Tournament and the double-round bye that comes with them.

