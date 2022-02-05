Notre Dame visits NC State following Smith’s 25-point outing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-7, 8-3 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-13, 3-9 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 3…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-7, 8-3 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-13, 3-9 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -1; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Terquavion Smith scored 25 points in NC State’s 89-82 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Wolf Pack are 7-6 on their home court. NC State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Irish are 8-3 in ACC play. Notre Dame has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Fighting Irish won the last meeting 73-65 on Jan. 27. Nate Laszewski scored 18 points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Dane Goodwin is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Fighting Irish. Laszewski is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.