Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Clemson Tigers, aim for 4th straight win

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-12, 4-9 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-12, 4-9 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Clemson.

The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Clemson scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 10-3 in ACC play. Notre Dame averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Irish won the last meeting 72-56 on Jan. 13. Dane Goodwin scored 21 points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11 points. PJ Hall is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Goodwin is shooting 50.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Fighting Irish. Prentiss Hubb is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.