Notre Dame blows big lead, recovers to beat NC State 69-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin posted double-doubles and Notre Dame recovered after blowing a 17-point first-half lead to beat North Carolina State 69-57 on Saturday.

Atkinson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Goodwin 12 points and 10 boards. Blake Wesley added 14 points, Prentiss Hubb 13 and Trey Wertz 12.

Nate Laszewski, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Fighting Irish over the Wolfpack 73-65 on Jan. 26, was scoreless after suffering a lower-leg contusion early and didn’t return. Notre Dame shot 53%.

Terquavion Smith scored 19 points to lead the Wolfpack. Dereon Sebbron added 14 points and nine rebounds. Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes scored 11 points each. Jericole Hellems, who averages 14.4 points per game, suffered a cut left hand early in the second half and returned to play but did not score in 17 minutes. NC State shot 30%.

Six-foot-11 Ebenezer Dowuona, who had started 21 of 22 games this season before missing NC State’s loss against Syracuse on Wednesday, returned to play 16 minutes, scoring two points.

Notre Dame (16-7, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won six of its last seven games. NC State (10-14, 3-10) has lost six of seven and four in a row.

NC State took its only lead after a 10-0 run about five minutes into the second half. Notre Dame responded with a 21-4 burst over the next 10 minutes to lead by 14. NC State didn’t get closer than eight thereafter.

NC State staggered at the start, making only two of its first 22 shots, and Notre Dame led by as many as 17 before the Wolfpack closed the gap to 33-28 by halftime behind 15 points from Smith.

Notre Dame is at Louisville and NC State is home against Wake Forest in Wednesday games.

