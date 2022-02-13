OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Northwestern Wildcats play the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini, seek 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:22 AM

Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -9.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 13 Illinois.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-2 in home games. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Kofi Cockburn averaging 9.6.

The Wildcats are 5-8 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Pete Nance averaging 5.8.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won the last meeting 59-56 on Jan. 29. Cockburn scored 22 points points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is shooting 60.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Fighting Illini. Trent Frazier is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Boo Buie is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Nance is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

