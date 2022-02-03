Northwestern State visits Houston Baptist following Lee’s 22-point game

Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-12, 2-3 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-12, 2-3 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Darius Lee scored 22 points in Houston Baptist’s 73-61 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Huskies are 4-4 on their home court. Houston Baptist has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Demons have gone 2-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State gives up 80.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Jade Tse is averaging 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Emareyon McDonald averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Carvell Teasett is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

