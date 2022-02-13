Northern Kentucky visits Wright State following Warrick’s 24-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10, 10-5 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (15-11, 12-5 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10, 10-5 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (15-11, 12-5 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Wright State Raiders after Marques Warrick scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-62 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Raiders are 9-2 in home games. Wright State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Norse are 10-5 in conference play. Northern Kentucky is the Horizon leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 7.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Norse won the last meeting 73-63 on Jan. 26. Warrick scored 23 points to help lead the Norse to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Holden is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Warrick is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.