Northern Kentucky hosts Oakland following Cain’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-5, 9-1 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-9, 7-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jamal Cain scored 26 points in Oakland’s 81-74 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Norse are 8-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is the Horizon leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 3.3.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-1 against Horizon opponents. Oakland ranks fourth in the Horizon with 14.4 assists per game led by Jalen Moore averaging 8.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 7.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Cain is averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

