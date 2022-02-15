Northern Iowa takes on Illinois State following Green’s 20-point performance

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-10, 10-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-15, 4-9 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-10, 10-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-15, 4-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Illinois State Redbirds after AJ Green scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 85-58 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Redbirds are 10-4 on their home court. Illinois State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 79-64 on Jan. 29. Green scored 24 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Redbirds. Josiah Strong is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Green averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Carter is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

