Northern Iowa hosts Missouri State following Prim’s 32-point outing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Missouri State Bears (20-8, 11-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-10, 11-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Gaige Prim scored 32 points in Missouri State’s 79-70 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers are 8-4 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks eighth in the MVC with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tywhon Pickford averaging 1.2.

The Bears are 11-4 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is fifth in the MVC allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Panthers won the last meeting 85-84 on Jan. 8. AJ Green scored 33 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Berhow is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Green is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Isiaih Mosley is shooting 50.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bears. Jaylen Minnett is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

