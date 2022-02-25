CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Northern Iowa hosts Loyola Chicago after Green’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-6, 13-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (17-10, 13-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after AJ Green scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 88-82 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers are 9-4 on their home court. Northern Iowa scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Ramblers are 13-4 in conference play. Loyola Chicago has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Ramblers won the last meeting 85-58 on Feb. 13. Lucas Williamson scored 18 points to help lead the Ramblers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Noah Carter is averaging 9.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Williamson is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 13.6 points. Braden Norris is averaging 6.5 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

