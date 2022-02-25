Northern Illinois visits Buffalo after Williams’ 28-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-19, 5-12 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (18-8, 12-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-19, 5-12 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (18-8, 12-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Northern Illinois Huskies after Jeenathan Williams scored 28 points in Buffalo’s 79-68 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 8-2 in home games. Buffalo is the top team in the MAC with 13.6 fast break points.

The Huskies are 5-12 in conference games. Northern Illinois gives up 72.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Bulls won the last meeting 79-68 on Feb. 25. Williams scored 28 points points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 49.0% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 17.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

