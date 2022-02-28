Northern Illinois takes on Kent State after Hankerson’s 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-9, 14-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-20, 5-13 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-9, 14-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-20, 5-13 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Trendon Hankerson scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 70-60 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Huskies are 2-7 in home games. Northern Illinois is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Flashes are 14-4 in MAC play. Kent State has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Huskies won the last meeting 65-63 on Jan. 12. Kaleb Thornton scored 17 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Sincere Carry is averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Flashes. Giovanni Santiago is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.