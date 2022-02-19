Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH) after Grant’s 22-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-14, 5-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-16, 5-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-14, 5-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-16, 5-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Northern Illinois Huskies after Dae Dae Grant scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 91-78 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The RedHawks are 5-9 in MAC play. Miami (OH) scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The RedHawks won 85-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Dalonte Brown led the RedHawks with 24 points, and Keshawn Williams led the Huskies with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trendon Hankerson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Grant is averaging 17 points and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.