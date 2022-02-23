Northern Illinois hosts Buffalo following Williams’ 24-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (17-8, 11-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-18, 5-11 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (17-8, 11-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-18, 5-11 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Buffalo Bulls after Keshawn Williams scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 74-72 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies are 2-6 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 11-4 in conference games. Buffalo leads the MAC scoring 13.6 fast break points per game.

The Huskies and Bulls meet Thursday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Jeenathan Williams is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 11 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.