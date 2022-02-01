OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Northern Illinois beats Western…

Northern Illinois beats Western Michigan 75-56

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Trendon Hankerson, Keshawn Williams and Adong Makuoi scored 15 points apiece as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Thornton had seven assists for Northern Illinois (6-13, 3-6 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (4-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Markeese Hastings added 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up