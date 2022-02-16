OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Northern Colorado visits Idaho State after Kountz’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northern Colorado Bears (14-11, 9-4 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (5-18, 3-11 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Idaho State Bengals after Daylen Kountz scored 30 points in Northern Colorado’s 100-95 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Bengals are 4-6 on their home court. Idaho State allows 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Bears are 9-4 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarik Cool is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Kountz is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 13.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

