Northern Colorado plays Southern Utah following Kountz’s 27-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-11, 8-4 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-11, 8-4 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -1; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Daylen Kountz scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 79-61 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears are 6-3 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 13.3 assists per game led by Matt Johnson averaging 4.1.

The Thunderbirds are 10-3 in Big Sky play. Southern Utah scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last meeting 91-81 on Jan. 2. Dru Kuxhausen scored 25 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears. Kountz is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.