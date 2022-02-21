CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Northern Colorado hosts Idaho State after Sorensen’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:22 AM

Idaho State Bengals (6-19, 4-12 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-12, 10-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Liam Sorensen scored 24 points in Idaho State’s 80-75 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears have gone 7-3 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bengals are 4-12 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bengals won 61-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Sorensen led the Bengals with 13 points, and Matt Johnson led the Bears with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dru Kuxhausen is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.9 points. Daylen Kountz is shooting 52.6% and averaging 23.5 points over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Tarik Cool is averaging 12.1 points for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

