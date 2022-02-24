Northern Colorado hosts Eastern Washington following Allegri’s 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-13, 8-8 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-12, 11-5 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-13, 8-8 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-12, 11-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -6; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Angelo Allegri scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-80 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Northern Colorado is 5-3 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 8-8 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Linton Acliese averaging 1.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won 87-83 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Daylen Kountz led the Bears with 29 points, and Rylan Bergersen led the Eagles with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dru Kuxhausen is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.6 points. Kountz is shooting 49.7% and averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Steele Venters is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.8 points. Acliese is shooting 54.9% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.