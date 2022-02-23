Northern Colorado hosts Eastern Washington after Allegri’s 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-13, 8-8 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-12, 11-5 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-13, 8-8 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-12, 11-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Angelo Allegri scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-80 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears are 8-3 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Kur Jockuch leads the Bears with 8.4 boards.

The Eagles are 8-8 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Bears won the last matchup 87-83 on Jan. 22. Daylen Kountz scored 29 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Steele Venters is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.8 points. Linton Acliese is averaging 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

