Northern Colorado faces Weber State for conference matchup

Northern Colorado Bears (14-12, 9-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Koby McEwen and the Weber State Wildcats host Daylen Kountz and the Northern Colorado Bears in Big Sky play Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 10-4 at home. Weber State is second in the Big Sky with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 2.1.

The Bears are 9-5 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 85-76 on Jan. 28. Jones scored 24 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 14.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Dru Kuxhausen averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Kountz is averaging 23.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

