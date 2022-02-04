Northern Arizona hosts Northern Colorado following Kountz’s 27-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (10-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Daylen Kountz scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 106-99 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-6 in home games. Northern Arizona is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 5-4 in conference play. Northern Colorado is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Towt is averaging 7.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Kountz is averaging 20.6 points for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.