Northern Arizona hosts Idaho State after Rodriguez’s 27-point game

Idaho State Bengals (6-20, 4-13 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-18, 5-11 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -3.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Jared Rodriguez scored 27 points in Idaho State’s 77-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 5-8 in home games. Northern Arizona is second in the Big Sky with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 2.8.

The Bengals are 4-13 in Big Sky play. Idaho State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Porter averaging 1.8.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Lumberjacks won the last meeting 73-70 on Dec. 5. Jalen Cole scored 24 points points to help lead the Lumberjacks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Keith Haymon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Tarik Cool is averaging 12 points for the Bengals. Rodriguez is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

