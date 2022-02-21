CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Northeastern takes on Charleston (SC) following Telfort’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-12, 6-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (7-19, 1-14 CAA)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jahmyl Telfort scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 76-73 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 at home. Northeastern is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 6-8 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dimitrius Underwood averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. The Cougars won the last matchup 81-63 on Jan. 29. John Meeks scored 22 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Huskies. Nikola Djogo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Meeks is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cougars. Underwood is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

