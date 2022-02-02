Northeastern plays JMU on home losing streak

James Madison Dukes (12-7, 3-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-15, 0-10 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern…

James Madison Dukes (12-7, 3-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-15, 0-10 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on JMU looking to stop its five-game home slide.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 in home games. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 3.5.

The Dukes are 3-5 in conference games. JMU ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Takal Molson averaging 4.4.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Dukes won the last meeting 89-66 on Jan. 12. Vado Morse scored 20 points to help lead the Dukes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Djogo is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Morse is averaging 15.1 points for the Dukes. Molson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

