Northeastern hosts Elon following Burford’s 21-point game

Elon Phoenix (8-21, 6-11 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 2-15 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces…

Elon Phoenix (8-21, 6-11 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 2-15 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the Northeastern Huskies after Darius Burford scored 21 points in Elon’s 81-55 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies are 6-7 in home games. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 3.5.

The Phoenix are 6-11 against conference opponents. Elon has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won 79-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Burford led the Phoenix with 23 points, and Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquille Walters is averaging 11.2 points for the Huskies. Doherty is averaging 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Burford is averaging 13 points for the Phoenix. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.