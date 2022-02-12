SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » North Texas travels to…

North Texas travels to Rice for conference matchup

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Texas Mean Green (17-4, 10-1 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-9, 6-5 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carl Pierre and the Rice Owls host Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green in C-USA action Saturday.

The Owls have gone 9-3 in home games. Rice is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green are 10-1 in conference matchups. North Texas averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mean Green won 75-43 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Perry led the Mean Green with 18 points, and Quincy Olivari led the Owls with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 15.3 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Rice.

Perry is averaging 13.6 points for the Mean Green. Mardrez McBride is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up