North Texas takes road win streak into matchup with Rice

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

North Texas Mean Green (17-4, 10-1 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-9, 6-5 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Rice aiming to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Owls are 9-3 in home games. Rice is third in C-USA in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Max Fiedler paces the Owls with 8.0 boards.

The Mean Green have gone 10-1 against C-USA opponents. North Texas scores 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mean Green won 75-43 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Tylor Perry led the Mean Green with 18 points, and Quincy Olivari led the Owls with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carl Pierre averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Travis Evee is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Perry is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Mardrez McBride is averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

