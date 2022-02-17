North Texas narrowly beats FAU 54-51

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Tylor Perry also scored 13 points and…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Tylor Perry also scored 13 points and North Texas held off Florida Atlantic for a 54-51 win on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory.

Abou Ousmane added 12 points and nine rebounds for North Texas (19-4, 12-1 Conference USA).

Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points for the Owls (15-11, 8-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.