North Texas narrowly beats FAU 54-51

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:42 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Tylor Perry also scored 13 points and North Texas held off Florida Atlantic for a 54-51 win on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory.

Abou Ousmane added 12 points and nine rebounds for North Texas (19-4, 12-1 Conference USA).

Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points for the Owls (15-11, 8-5).

