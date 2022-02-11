North Florida visits Kennesaw State after Burden’s 25-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-18, 3-8 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-13, 6-5 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (7-18, 3-8 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-13, 6-5 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Terrell Burden scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 83-72 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Owls have gone 8-5 at home. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 35.6% from deep, led by Isaiah Reddish shooting 58.3% from 3-point range.

The Ospreys are 3-8 in ASUN play. North Florida is 0-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Owls won the last meeting 62-60 on Jan. 18. Chris Youngblood scored 16 points points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stroud is averaging 6.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Owls. Youngblood is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Jose Placer is averaging 14.9 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

