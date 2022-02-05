North Florida takes on North Alabama after Hendricksen’s 27-point game

North Florida Ospreys (6-17, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-13, 2-7 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Florida Ospreys (6-17, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-13, 2-7 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on the North Alabama Lions after Carter Hendricksen scored 27 points in North Florida’s 88-76 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Lions have gone 6-3 at home. North Alabama has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys have gone 2-7 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is ninth in the ASUN with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Parker averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.0 points for the Lions. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Jose Placer is averaging 14.9 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

