North Florida takes on Lipscomb after Hicklen’s 25-point game

North Florida Ospreys (11-19, 7-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-18, 6-10 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (11-19, 7-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-18, 6-10 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on the Lipscomb Bisons after Jarius Hicklen scored 25 points in North Florida’s 74-69 overtime win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons have gone 8-6 in home games. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN with 15.6 assists per game led by KJ Johnson averaging 3.0.

The Ospreys have gone 7-9 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Bisons won the last meeting 77-74 on Jan. 29. Ahsan Asadullah scored 19 points points to help lead the Bisons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 6.9 points for the Bisons. Asadullah is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Hicklen is averaging 12.1 points for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 20.6 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.