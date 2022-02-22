CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
North Florida plays Jacksonville on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

North Florida Ospreys (10-18, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (18-8, 10-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Ospreys take on Jacksonville.

The Dolphins are 13-0 in home games. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyreese Davis averaging 4.0.

The Ospreys have gone 6-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 6-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dolphins won 54-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jordan Davis led the Dolphins with 14 points, and Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.6 steals. Bryce Workman is averaging 13.1 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

Jose Placer is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

