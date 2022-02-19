North Florida hosts FGCU after Hicklen’s 31-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-9, 8-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-18, 5-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-9, 8-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-18, 5-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jarius Hicklen scored 31 points in North Florida’s 72-69 victory against the Liberty Flames.

The Ospreys have gone 6-5 in home games. North Florida is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 8-5 in ASUN play. FGCU averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 74-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Kevin Samuel led the Eagles with 16 points, and Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Ospreys. Hicklen is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Samuel is averaging 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Eagles. Tavian Dunn-Martin is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.