OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » North Dakota St. beats…

North Dakota St. beats W. Illinois 84-81 in 2OT

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 23 points as North Dakota State edged past Western Illinois 84-81 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Tyree Eady added 22 points and Rocky Kreuser had 11 points for North Dakota State (18-8, 10-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Grant Nelson added 11 points.

Colton Sandage had 27 points and six rebounds for the Leathernecks (14-11, 5-8), who missed three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds. Luka Barisic added 23 points. Trenton Massner had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Western Illinois defeated North Dakota State 90-79 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up