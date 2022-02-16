North Dakota hosts UMKC after Gilyard’s 29-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (16-10, 9-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-21, 2-12 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (16-10, 9-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-21, 2-12 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Evan Gilyard scored 29 points in UMKC’s 91-86 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-7 at home. North Dakota has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Kangaroos are 9-5 in Summit play. UMKC scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Kangaroos won the last matchup 79-74 on Jan. 23. Gilyard scored 30 points to help lead the Kangaroos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Bruns is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Bentiu Panoam is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Gilyard is scoring 16.1 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Kangaroos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 16.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

