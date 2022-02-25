North Dakota hosts North Dakota State following Griesel’s 21-point game

North Dakota State Bison (20-9, 12-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-24, 2-15 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota State Bison (20-9, 12-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-24, 2-15 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Sam Griesel scored 21 points in North Dakota State’s 85-71 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-10 in home games. North Dakota is fifth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Paul Bruns paces the Fightin’ Hawks with 5.8 boards.

The Bison are 12-5 in Summit play. North Dakota State is 8-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last matchup 86-76 on Dec. 23. Grant Nelson scored 24 points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Rocky Kreuser is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bison. Tyree Eady is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.