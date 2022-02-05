OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
North Dakota faces Omaha following Bruns’ 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:42 AM

Omaha Mavericks (4-19, 3-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-20, 0-11 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Paul Bruns scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-7 in home games. North Dakota is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 3-9 in Summit play. Omaha has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 98-82 on Jan. 7. Frankie Fidler scored 16 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Nick Ferrarini is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

