North Dakota faces Omaha after Bruns’ 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (4-19, 3-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-20, 0-11 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (4-19, 3-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-20, 0-11 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Paul Bruns scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-7 at home. North Dakota is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks have gone 3-9 against Summit opponents. Omaha has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 98-82 on Jan. 7. Frankie Fidler scored 16 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Norman is averaging 8.6 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Bruns is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Nick Ferrarini is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

