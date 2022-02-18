North Carolina visits Virginia Tech following Aluma’s 24-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Keve Aluma scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 62-53 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies are 10-3 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks second in college basketball shooting 41.0% from downtown, led by Sean Pedulla shooting 57.5% from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels are 10-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is ninth in college basketball with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tar Heels won the last matchup 78-68 on Jan. 25. Caleb Love scored 22 points to help lead the Tar Heels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aluma is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Bacot is averaging 16.2 points, 12 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

