CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » North Carolina visits NC…

North Carolina visits NC State after Smith’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the North Carolina Tar Heels after Terquavion Smith scored 21 points in NC State’s 69-61 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-9 in home games. NC State has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

The Tar Heels are 12-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last matchup 100-80 on Jan. 29. Caleb Love scored 21 points to help lead the Tar Heels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Armando Bacot is shooting 58.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up