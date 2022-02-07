OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
North Carolina visits Clemson after Manek’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:42 AM

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-7, 8-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-10, 4-7 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the Clemson Tigers after Brady Manek scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 87-67 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. Clemson has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 8-4 against ACC opponents. North Carolina averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Tigers and Tar Heels face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Manek is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

